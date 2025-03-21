South Africa

Police officers arrested in connection with 'blue light' robberies

21 March 2025 - 16:22 By Kim Swartz
Two police officials among the suspects arrested in connection to blue light robberies. Stock image
Image: 123RF/radututa

Four suspects, including two police officials, linked to blue light robberies were arrested on Thursday. 

The suspects were linked to two cases of alleged truck hijackings and carjackings in Kempton Park in Gauteng. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Thursday the team operationalised information which revealed the alleged involvement of the two police officers, who were then summoned to the police station and interviewed.

“Information from the interview led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal jamming devices,” she said. 

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the team for their commitment in ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.

“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten potatoes within the service that the arm of the law is too long, and we will surely catch up with them,” said Mthombeni.

