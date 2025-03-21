Western Cape minibus-taxi task team maps out work ahead for 2025

The minibus-taxi task team (MBTTT) held its first meeting for the year on Thursday to discuss key issues affecting the minibus-taxi industry in the Western Cape and map out key priorities for the sector for this year.
In a joint statement on Thursday the MBTTT, which comprises the city of Cape Town, the Western Cape provincial government and Santaco Western Cape, said the forum received updates on the progress of various ongoing programmes aimed at improving the safety and operations of the minibus-taxi sector.
The MBTTT said members engaged in constructive discussions on key industry concerns, reflecting on previous discussions and tabling priorities for the year ahead, which included:
- It was agreed that office hours at the provincial regulatory entity (PRE) will be tailored to fit the needs of its valued clients.
- The PRE will now be open from 7am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and Saturdays from 9am until 12 noon.
- In addition, special peak season Easter demand operating licences will be considered for the period from April 8 until May 8, inclusive of all public holidays in the month of April. The industry in turn will be taking care to travel safely over the upcoming school holidays.
The statement follows footage of the forceful arrest of a minibus-taxi driver which escalated tensions between the industry and authorities in Cape Town. “While we do not always see eye to eye, the forum remains a valuable space for open and frank discussions, and for views to be ventilated,” said the MBTTT.
“The MBTTT remains committed to constructive engagement and to working through challenges to find alignment between government and the industry as we work towards a safer, more efficient public transport system serving the millions of passengers who make use of it.”
TimesLIVE
