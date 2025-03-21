South Africa

Western Cape minibus-taxi task team maps out work ahead for 2025

21 March 2025 - 11:14 By Kim Swartz
The Minibus-Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) met for the first time this year to discuss key issues affecting the minibus-taxi industry in the Western Cape. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The minibus-taxi task team (MBTTT) held its first meeting for the year on Thursday to discuss key issues affecting the minibus-taxi industry in the Western Cape and map out key priorities for the sector for this year. 

In a joint statement on Thursday the MBTTT, which comprises the city of Cape Town, the Western Cape provincial government and Santaco Western Cape, said the forum received updates on the progress of various ongoing programmes aimed at improving the safety and operations of the minibus-taxi sector.

The MBTTT said members engaged in constructive discussions on key industry concerns, reflecting on previous discussions and tabling priorities for the year ahead, which included: 

  • It was agreed that office hours at the provincial regulatory entity (PRE) will be tailored to fit the needs of its valued clients.
  • The PRE will now be open from 7am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and Saturdays from 9am until 12 noon.
  • In addition, special peak season Easter demand operating licences will be considered for the period from April 8 until May 8, inclusive of all public holidays in the month of April. The industry in turn will be taking care to travel safely over the upcoming school holidays.

The statement follows footage of the forceful arrest of a minibus-taxi driver which escalated tensions between the industry and authorities in Cape Town. “While we do not always see eye to eye, the forum remains a valuable space for open and frank discussions, and for views to be ventilated,” said the MBTTT.

“The MBTTT remains committed to constructive engagement and to working through challenges to find alignment between government and the industry as we work towards a safer, more efficient public transport system serving the millions of passengers who make use of it.” 

Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank

The crime will be investigated by the police's taxi violence unit.
News
1 day ago

Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm

Former member of the SAA board Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extorting them and also ...
News
2 days ago

Student killed, 10 injured as taxi slams into NMU crowd

A student party turned tragic in the early hours of Sunday when a taxi crashed into a crowd of youngsters at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), killing ...
News
5 days ago
