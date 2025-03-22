South Africa

Driver and passenger die after mortuary vehicle catches alight after crashing into tree

22 March 2025 - 11:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A driver and a passenger died when a mortuary vehicle hit a tree and caught alight in Ekurhuleni.
A driver and a passenger died when a mortuary vehicle hit a tree and caught alight in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Supplied/City of Ekurhuleni

Two people died when a mortuary vehicle carrying a corpse crashed into a tree and caught alight after the driver lost control in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. 

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers received a call about an accident on Clydesdale Road in Springs.

“On arrival, officers found other stakeholders and discovered a mortuary vehicle that was carrying a deceased burnt with the driver still inside.

“The other deceased was found outside next to a big fallen tree. Paramedics declared the two people deceased on the spot, which is the driver and the passenger,” he said. 

He said it was alleged that the mortuary vehicle had collected the body from the hospital and a passenger had asked the driver to pass through where the deceased had died to take his spirit. 

That was when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. All the necessary stakeholders were summoned,” Dlamini said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Funeral parlour enhances stringent security after theft of bodies

A funeral parlour in Kuruman in the Northern Cape which was broken into with three bodies stolen on Monday says it has deployed additional ...
News
1 day ago

Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour

The corpses of a baby girl and two men were stolen after a security guard at a funeral parlour was allegedly assaulted, tied up and blindfolded.
News
3 days ago

Four suspected extortionists killed in shoot-out with police

Four alleged extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Dumisani Makhaye Drive outside KwaMashu on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Bodies pulled out of well point to killings in areas recaptured from Sudan fighters

In a part of Sudan recaptured by the army just weeks ago after nearly two years under the control of paramilitary fighters, Red Crescent volunteers ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa
  2. Police officers arrested in connection with 'blue light' robberies South Africa
  3. FACTBOX | What we know about Heathrow Airport World
  4. Breakthrough in Rea Vaya murder cases as a suspect arrested South Africa
  5. VW to premiere new Golf GTI 50th anniversary edition in June news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson