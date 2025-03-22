South Africa

Four killed in altercation between patrollers and group of people in Soshanguve informal settlement

22 March 2025 - 12:25
Police found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds in the informal settlement in Soshanguve.
Image: 123RF

Four people were fatally shot and partially burnt during an alleged quarrel between patrollers and a group of people at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve on Saturday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police responded to a crime scene at 6am in the informal settlement and found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds. 

“Witnesses reported that other victims, confirmed to be eight, were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances,” she said. 

She said preliminary investigations suggested that at 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue with their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.

“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out which ended with four people dead and eight injured. The motive for the attack will be determined by investigations,” she said. 

She added that provincial and district serious and violent crime investigation and forensic experts were interviewing witnesses. 

Public order police had been deployed in the area to ensure stability.

TimesLIVE 

