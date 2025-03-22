Four people were fatally shot and partially burnt during an alleged quarrel between patrollers and a group of people at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve on Saturday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police responded to a crime scene at 6am in the informal settlement and found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds.
“Witnesses reported that other victims, confirmed to be eight, were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances,” she said.
She said preliminary investigations suggested that at 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue with their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.
“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out which ended with four people dead and eight injured. The motive for the attack will be determined by investigations,” she said.
She added that provincial and district serious and violent crime investigation and forensic experts were interviewing witnesses.
Public order police had been deployed in the area to ensure stability.
TimesLIVE
Four killed in altercation between patrollers and group of people in Soshanguve informal settlement
Image: 123RF
Four people were fatally shot and partially burnt during an alleged quarrel between patrollers and a group of people at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve on Saturday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police responded to a crime scene at 6am in the informal settlement and found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds.
“Witnesses reported that other victims, confirmed to be eight, were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances,” she said.
She said preliminary investigations suggested that at 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue with their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.
“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out which ended with four people dead and eight injured. The motive for the attack will be determined by investigations,” she said.
She added that provincial and district serious and violent crime investigation and forensic experts were interviewing witnesses.
Public order police had been deployed in the area to ensure stability.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Octogenarian couple robbed, found dead in rural Limpopo
Breakthrough in Rea Vaya murder cases as a suspect arrested
Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank
IN PICS | On the hunt for killers and answers in crime-ridden Amaoti
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos