South Africa

Mother, two young children perish in fire

23 March 2025 - 19:19 By TimesLIVE
An unattended candle is believed to be the cause of a shack fire in which a mother and her two children died in Bloemspruit. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

An unattended candle is believed to be the cause of a shack fire in which a mother and her two children died in Bloemspruit.

Free State police said the alarm was sounded in the early hours of Saturday March 22. When officers responded at about 2.45am, they found the family's shack destroyed by fire.

"Tragically, the bodies of a 43-year-old mother and her two children, aged eight and three, were discovered in the burned shack," spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said. "Paramedics on the scene declared all three deceased."

According to a preliminary investigation, a candle was left burning in a room of the shack where an older son usually sleeps.

"He was not present at the time the fire started. Upon his return, he raised the alarm.

"Neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water, but the flames were too intense."

Bloemspruit police have opened an inquest for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

