Death toll rises to five in Soshanguve informal settlement attack on patrollers

24 March 2025 - 09:15
Police found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds in the informal settlement in Soshanguve. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The death toll from the attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve has risen to five after a 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

He was one of eight victims taken to hospital.

The attack, which stemmed from an alleged altercation between community patrollers and a group of individuals on Saturday, left four people fatally shot and partially burnt. 

Gauteng police, who discovered the bodies on Saturday morning, are investigating five counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has condemned the attack.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the cold-blooded murders and criminality that took place in Marry Me. The unarmed members of the community were committed against crime and improving the safety of their community. It was remarkable they took a stand against crime, and that is the right thing to do,” he said.

Four killed in altercation between patrollers and group of people in Soshanguve informal settlement

Four people were fatally shot and partially burnt during an alleged quarrel between patrollers and a group of people at the Marry Me informal ...
News
1 day ago

“We commend the swift action of the police in initiating a manhunt for those responsible and urge them to be vigilant and thorough in their investigations. We will not allow such criminality to undermine the safety of our communities. We also call on the residents of Marry Me and surrounding areas to work closely with the police and provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators. Police are relying on your co-operation.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police responded to a crime scene at 6am in the informal settlement and found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds. 

“Witnesses reported that other victims, confirmed to be eight, were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances,” she said. 

She said preliminary investigations suggested at 3am a group of community-based patrollers were gathering when they noticed five people on the street.

“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out which ended with four people dead and eight injured.”

The motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

Public order police have been deployed to ensure stability.

