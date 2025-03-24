Eskom has issued an urgent alert regarding a high risk of load-shedding at short notice on Monday evening due to several generation unit breakdowns.
“Over the past 12 hours, six generation units have been taken offline, placing severe strain on the power system and requiring the use of emergency reserves,” it said in a statement.
Eskom said if an additional 800MW was lost, it would be compelled to implement stage 2 load-shedding at short notice.
“Efforts are under way to return seven generation units to service between the evening peak and Tuesday evening. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and further updates will be provided at 10pm or earlier if necessary.”
Eskom warns of high risk of load-shedding after six units taken offline
