Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo has issued draft directives which seek to reduce the civil trial caseload by making mediation mandatory in all civil matters.
In the draft directives issued last week, Mlambo noted the caseload of the division continued to rise and has reached unmanageable levels.
“The state of the civil trial rolls, in particular, are a source of serious concern. Civil trial dates in the division are issued up to 2031 — seven years in the future. This state of affairs is self-evidently unacceptable and intolerable,” he said.
Mlambo said the right of access to courts as guaranteed in the constitution was not properly honoured by such a lead-time for hearings. It would be irresponsible to ignore this situation and not develop and initiate appropriate means to address the problem.
Most cases now on the civil trial roll were capable of resolution through mediation, settlement and other alternative dispute resolution means.
These were cases that took up time and resources and inevitably caused deserving cases to wait for inordinately long periods for a hearing.
Gauteng judge president Mlambo proposes mediation to deal with civil trial caseload
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
New insolvency court celebrated by legal community
The statistics of cases accommodated on the civil trial roll in Gauteng showed 85% were settled on the morning of the trial date.
“These are matters where the parties had obtained trial dates two to three years before.”
He said the diversion of cases capable of being resolved or settled after effective mediation by professional mediators was appropriate.
“This option will ensure only cases that deserve a judicial resolution will be on the trial roll. The introduction of this directive and the protocol for mediation in the Gauteng division must be understood in this context.”
When the directive takes effect, it will mean all trial dates set for 2025 will remain intact. All matters with trial dates allocated in 2026 will provisionally remain on the roll, subject to:
All trial dates issued for cases from January 1 2027 are cancelled. All cases requiring a set-down after that date must seek a fresh set-down date and the request must be accompanied by a mediator’s report.
Government rejected BEE objections from big law firms, court papers reveal
The new directives, when they become effective, provide that no matter will be allocated a trial date unless the request is accompanied by a mediator’s report, provided that no trial date in excess of 18 months from date of request will be allocated.
In respect of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the draft directives state that dates allocated in term 2 of 2025 will remain intact.
Dates allocated in terms 3 and 4 will provisionally remain on the roll and those which will be heard must have a mediator report presented to the court with the civil trial practice note seven days before the trial date. If there is no mediator’s report the case will be struck off the roll with no costs order.
All trial dates issued for cases against the RAF on dates from January 1 2026 are cancelled.
“All such cases set down after that date must seek a fresh set-down date and the request must be accompanied by a mediator’s report.”
Legal practitioners have until April 3 to make comments and suggestions on the draft directives.
TimesLIVE
