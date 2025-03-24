IN PICS | Durban graffiti artists beautify public pools

A group of graffiti artists from Durban are breathing new life into public swimming pools, transforming them into artistic sanctuaries. This innovative community initiative aims to invigorate public pool spaces in KwaZulu-Natal and “hopefully around the country”, bringing colour and creativity to the often-overlooked facilities.
Seven artists at the forefront of this pilot project, undertaken by Durbanite Kyle Judd-Smith, worked for a month reimagining the drab walls of the Sutton Park Pool in Windermere into a striking canvas of environmental art. Their collective effort turned the space into what they've dubbed a “museum of art”, inviting the community to engage with creativity in an unexpected setting.
“If you look at this pool, on one side is the 'intimacy section' of sex workers, and on the other side you have three schools. The pool is like a sanctuary in the Windermere community and I am hoping to encourage the public to think about the spaces they live in and how we as individuals can make a change in the smallest of ways,” said Smith.
The theme for artwork done at the pool, which is one of their pilot projects, is terrestrial or aquatic. “This is a broad theme for artists. We give them a range [of topics] to come up with their own concepts and ideas. We want to keep with aquatic, terrestrial and flora, or botany,” he said.
Smith's concept looks to integrate nature in a space widely regarded as a concrete jungle in the heart of Durban, in some measure redefining the manner in which people perceive their environment. “By painting environmental murals we are encouraging acknowledgment of the species in our urban spaces,” he added.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mart Robertson, a long-time user of the pool, has been leading aqua aerobics classes there for 16 years. “For two decades we’ve been splashing around in this pool surrounded by those drab grey walls. Then one day Kyle arrived and the cleaning began,” he said.
Robertson remembers another Saturday, when he encountered Smith, who brought with him an impressive haul of about 50 boxes of paint.
“We couldn’t help but chuckle as he started stacking the boxes on the steps, each labelled with a paint number. What unfolded next was incredible — we watched in awe as the once-blank walls transformed into stunning murals.
The enhancements have not only beautified the space but also brought immense joy to the pool community. “It’s such a pleasure to see this transformation and it’s uplifting for us,” Robertson remarked. “What Kyle and the boys have achieved is remarkable.”
In a captivating debut on Sunday at Seabrooke Theatre, Durban High School, the documentary series Swimming in Colour was unveiled, showcasing the transformative power of revitalising public pool spaces. Produced by Filmshark and The Mural Movement, the film brought amusement and inspiration to many attendees.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Smith said the project was born after he came across a bleak statistic around public pools in South Africa.
“A few years ago I came across this stat that claimed there were more than a million private pools in South Africa but only 2,000 public pools. In KwaZulu-Natal countless pools desperately need revitalisation. Our mission is straightforward: to restore one pool at a time.”
Smith expressed hopes that they would expand their efforts beyond KwaZulu-Natal, paving the way for a nationwide initiative that would breathe new life into public swimming spaces.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
