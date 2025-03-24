South Africa

Union concerned about reduced staff at correctional services department

24 March 2025 - 15:37
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Public Servants Association has called on correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald to provide clarity on how his department intended maintaining safety, security, and rehabilitation programmes amid employee reductions. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is concerned that while the department of correctional services (DCS) will receive an additional R2bn in the 2025/26 financial year, amounting to a total budget of R29.2bn, staff numbers are set to decrease. 

The union said this would affect service delivery and employee workloads. 

It said according to the latest Estimates of National Expenditure, DCS employee personnel numbers will decrease from 39,599 in 2024/25 to 39,204 in 2025/26, and to 38,882 in 2026/27.

“This comes though employee cost remains the largest expenditure item, now amounting to R19.4bn. National Treasury has made it clear it aims to reduce headcounts in personnel-intensive departments such as the DCS and defence, with incentives allocated to encourage early retirement for public servants over 55 years of age.” 

The union said it was concerned these budgetary cuts to personnel would lead to increased workloads for remaining correctional officers, compromising safety, security and rehabilitation efforts in correctional facilities.

“With an already overstretched workforce managing a high-risk environment, further employee reductions will place undue pressure on employees, escalating stress levels and increasing the risk of security breaches.”

Cost-containment measures in the DCS had already negatively affected conditions in correctional facilities.

“Reports indicate that a revised meal plan has been introduced to cut costs, prompting complaints from inmates. More concerning is that the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has raised alarm about food shortages for animals kept at South Africa’s 21 agricultural correctional centres.

“These animals, which include pigs, dairy cattle, poultry and dogs used in the department's canine units, are reportedly receiving insufficient and inappropriate feed, leading to deteriorating welfare conditions and euthanasia in some cases.”

The union urged correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald to provide urgent clarity on how the DCS intended maintaining safety, security, and rehabilitation programmes amid ongoing employee reductions. 

TimesLIVE 

