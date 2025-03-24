South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of key witnesses continues in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial

24 March 2025 - 09:04 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State's case shows cracks as key witness admits to 'lying' in Joshlin trial

The credibility of the state’s key witness in the Joshlin Smith human trafficking and kidnapping trial was on the line on Thursday as the defence ...
News
3 days ago

State's key witness breaks down twice in Joshlin trafficking trial

The state's key witness broke down twice during cross-examination on Wednesday, halting the human trafficking trial regarding missing Joshlin Smith ...
News
4 days ago

'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial

Lourentia Lombaard, a former co-accused who turned state witness, previously testified that Racquel “Kelly” Smith allegedly confided in her that ...
News
5 days ago

Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial

Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her sister six days after reporting her six-year-old daughter Joshlin missing that she believed the child was nearby, ...
News
6 days ago

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Air show crash claims life of veteran test pilot James O’Connell in Impala jet South Africa
  2. Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha South Africa
  3. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa
  4. SA should try to rebuild relationship with the US – Rasool Politics
  5. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg Magistrates' Court
2025 Haval H7