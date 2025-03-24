Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of a couple charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography begins at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg magistrate’s court
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of a couple charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography begins at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000
'Child porn ring' members' lease terminated after arrest, court hears
Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges
Police arrest girlfriend of suspect in ‘distribution of child porn’ case
Man in court to face charges of possession, distribution of child porn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos