South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg magistrate’s court

24 March 2025 - 09:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of a couple charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography begins at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority has attached property belonging to Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan ...
News
1 week ago

'Child porn ring' members' lease terminated after arrest, court hears

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday facing multiple charges related to possession, creation and ...
News
1 month ago

Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges

Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography ...
News
1 month ago

Police arrest girlfriend of suspect in ‘distribution of child porn’ case

Police arrested a second suspect in connection with millions of child pornography videos and photos discovered in Midrand last Friday.
News
1 month ago

Man in court to face charges of possession, distribution of child porn

Darren Wilken, who was arrested on Friday and faces multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child pornography, appeared in the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Air show crash claims life of veteran test pilot James O’Connell in Impala jet South Africa
  2. Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha South Africa
  3. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa
  4. SA should try to rebuild relationship with the US – Rasool Politics
  5. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg Magistrates' Court
2025 Haval H7