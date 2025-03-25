South Africa

16,012 accused are Awol after getting bail

25 March 2025 - 08:10 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has disclosed there are 16,012 bail absconders with active cases in South Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has disclosed there are 16,012 bail absconders with active cases in South Africa.

This is in response to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba.

The minister said there are also 4,516 bail absconders who have cases that are more than five years old.

There are 262 absconders who are foreign nationals with filed cases.

Mchunu said: "Filed cases implies the cases will reopened immediately should the suspects be arrested."

He did not comment on the charges for which the absconders were arrested, and how many are classified as violent offenders.

Last year, parliament heard from 2019 to 2022, 99,146 inmates were placed on parole. Of these, 40% had committed serious crimes while out of prison, prompting a pledge from from government that supervision and monitoring would be heightened.

TimesLIVE

