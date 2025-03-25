South Africa

193 more CCTV cameras installed in high-risk areas in Gauteng

Sedibeng community member says cameras have made a huge difference

25 March 2025 - 14:33 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Gauteng has installed 193 more closed-circuit television cameras to strengthen community safety.
Image: 123RF/pixinoo

The Gauteng department of e-government has installed 193 new CCTV cameras in townships, informal settlements and hostel areas.

The move aims to improve safety and reduce crime in vulnerable communities. The expansion is part of a larger security project that has already led to the installation of 300 cameras, with plans to add 100 more before the financial year end.

Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC for e-government, said: “We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through strategic technology solutions, and these security measures are essential to achieving that goal.”

Lebogang Seroba, a community member from Sedibeng, said: “The increase in surveillance cameras in our area has made a huge difference. We feel safer.”

The department has also partnered with Vumacam. So far, the department has been given access to 6,299 cameras out of the 6,399 targeted, Dhlamini said.

