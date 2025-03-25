Life in jail for man who stabbed former girlfriend to death in parking lot

A KwaZulu-Natal man who stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Gateway shopping mall in August last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Durban high court.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques said she had been left unimpressed with arguments put forward on behalf of Siphamandla Khumalo by the defence in mitigation of the sentence, labelling the arguments as self-serving.

“Khumalo was untruthful. He had difficulty answering questions, and his answers would come after long pauses. He played with his jacket and chewed on something,” said Henriques.

On Tuesday the state had argued that convicted killer Khumalo, 34, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Nomfundo Msibi more than 22 times in the parking lot of Durban's Gateway shopping mall in August last year had not shown remorse but had instead given a halfhearted apology at the tail end of the trial.

Senior prosecutor Krishen Shah made his submissions for aggravating factors for sentencing after Henriques earlier on Monday convicted Khumalo of the premeditated murder.

“This was callous act. This was an exceptionally bad behaviour which would not have been taught at school, upbringing or at work. It was a decision which Khumalo had taken on his own,” said Shah.

He said Khumalo’s actions were of a jilted boyfriend who had not shown any remorse.

The judge said that she had noted how Khumalo showed no emotion and even smiled at some point during the trial when the state played the CCTV footage of the crime scene, showing how the attack occurred.

She said two families were now affected by Msibi’s death.

“Whatever the sentence imposed by the court, it will not bring back Msibi,” said Henriques.

She commended the Msibi family for having maintained a presence in court throughout the trial.

Msibi’s uncle, Prince Dlamini, who spoke shortly after Henriques had handed down sentence, said they were relieved that the matter had been finalised.

“We are happy. We were worried that this would not have got far. We are hopeful that our wounds will be healed,” said Dlamini.

TimesLIVE