National Lotteries Commission extends period for applications to May

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has extended its closing date for funding applications for the 2024/25 call for applications from March 31 to May 16.

The NLC said on Tuesday this would allow more time for prospective applicants to complete their submissions. The extension was granted due to several factors including a significant increase in civil society organisations visiting its offices nationwide and backlogs in updating applicants’ information on the department of social development (DSD) portal.

There were also many enquiries received through the NLC’s contact centre and social media platforms, and large numbers of applicants still requiring assistance at NLC help desk sessions nationwide.

NLC commissioner Jodi Scholtz urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension and ensure their organisations’ profiles were updated with the DSD before submitting applications and to proceed to lodge their application as soon as possible rather than waiting for the final deadline.

“There will be no further extensions for the 2024/25 call for applications beyond the May 16 deadline.”

