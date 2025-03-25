South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of key witness continues in Joshlin kidnap trial

25 March 2025 - 09:06 By TimesLIVE
The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

Key state witness denies boyfriend left town over claims he had a hand in disappearance of Joshlin

The state's main witness on Monday said she was distressed by rumours claiming that her boyfriend had allegedly played a role in the disappearance of ...
News
20 hours ago

State's case shows cracks as key witness admits to 'lying' in Joshlin trial

The credibility of the state’s key witness in the Joshlin Smith human trafficking and kidnapping trial was on the line on Thursday as the defence ...
News
4 days ago

State's key witness breaks down twice in Joshlin trafficking trial

The state's key witness broke down twice during cross-examination on Wednesday, halting the human trafficking trial regarding missing Joshlin Smith ...
News
5 days ago

'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial

Lourentia Lombaard, a former co-accused who turned state witness, previously testified that Racquel “Kelly” Smith allegedly confided in her that ...
News
6 days ago

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
News
1 week ago
