DA in eThekwini launches petition to stop 'wasteful' rebranding project

The DA in eThekwini has launched a petition to halt the city’s rebranding project, which would include changing the city's logo.

DA caucus leader in eThekwini Thabani Mthethwa said the rebranding exercise would be a waste of taxpayers' money.

“The first phase of the rebranding project, set to begin this week, has been allocated R2.8m for community and in-house engagements. However, the full cost of the project remains undisclosed,” said Mthethwa.

He said the DA’s petition called for the halt of the rebranding project and demand that the money be redirected towards essential services.

“We call on the residents and businesses of eThekwini to support this petition and make their voices heard. The petition will be submitted to the council to ensure that taxpayers' money is spent wisely and in the best interest of the people,” said Mthethwa.

He said the city came with an idea at a time when it was facing serious financial challenges and service delivery failures.

“Since the initial proposal to change the city’s logo was approved in 2017, the DA has been vocal in its opposition, arguing that there was no need for such an expensive and unnecessary exercise.

“Now, in 2025, the municipality is pushing ahead with this ill-advised project, though eThekwini is still recovering from multiple crises, including the economic impact of Covid-19, five catastrophic floods, ongoing power outages, water shortages, and a failing infrastructure network,” said Mthethwa.

He said the DA was deeply concerned that once the new logo was finalised, the rebranding would require a complete overhaul of municipal uniforms, vehicle branding, signage, stationery and other assets — potentially costing ratepayers millions more that the city simply did not have.

“This reckless spending comes at a time when residents and businesses suffer from persistent power outages, an unreliable electricity supply and frequent water supply disruptions that leave communities without basic services.”

Mthethwa said the municipality should instead be using every available cent to fix broken infrastructure, improve services and combat rampant corruption.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the city was undergoing a “brand transformation journey” and called on residents to be part of the process.

“Council approved the project to review the municipality brand on June 28 2017. The current municipal brand, commonly referred to as “the Dome”, was introduced around the year 2000 as part of the consolidation of all Durban local councils into the eThekwini Metro.

“Over time, several sub-brands were developed internally, which bore little to no visual connection to the main brand. Externally, residents do not relate to the current logo,” said Sisilana.

She said the goal of the rebranding project was to create a new logo that reflected the city's evolving identity, future aspirations and a brand that resonated with all eThekwini residents and stakeholders.

“This new logo will symbolise unity, a commitment to enhanced service delivery, and a responsive municipal administration. The rebranding project should not be viewed in isolation, rather it is an integral part of the city’s broader marketing strategy aimed at strengthening the city's identity and promoting its marketability,” she said.

Sisilana said the associated cost for the project amounted to R2.8m.

“The costs include a public participation campaign on community and mainstream media calling for proposals, roadshows to internal departments, campaign concept development, competition prizes, professional design of the new logo, and the production of a branding manual.

“Reports that millions of rand will be spent on the city’s logo and municipal branding are not true. The rebranding will not immediately require a complete overhaul of municipal uniforms, vehicle branding, signage, stationery and assets but this will be done in a phased-out approach over five years.”

She said a progress report on the implementation of the project was tabled at the governance and human resources committee special meeting on March 20.

“The report, along with its implementation plan, will be submitted to the city’s executive committee for their review before the project is launched.”

