With electricity prices due to rise by 12.7% on April 1, many South Africans are turning to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a cheaper energy source.
However, in an attempt to cut costs, some consumers may unknowingly purchase illegally refilled gas cylinders, which could have deadly consequences. These cylinders, filled outside regulated safety standards, pose serious dangers, which could include leaks, structural weaknesses and even explosions.
Nomkhosi Makhathini, executive director and legal manager at Easigas, said: “If an unauthorised party/person fills the branded cylinder of a legitimate company instead of the owner of the branded cylinder or an approved distributor, it is considered to be illegally filled.
“Unlike legally filled cylinders, which are handled and filled by competent, authorised professionals, illegally refilled cylinders pose significant safety risks.”
To ensure safety, Makhathini urged consumers to check for signs of a properly filled cylinder.
Every legitimate cylinder should have a plastic seal with the gas supplier’s logo and a serial number. The last inspection date, found on the neck ring, should be within 15 years and the cylinder should not have visible damage, dents or rust.
How to spot unsafe gas cylinders amid rising LPG demand
Image: Easigas
With electricity prices due to rise by 12.7% on April 1, many South Africans are turning to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a cheaper energy source.
However, in an attempt to cut costs, some consumers may unknowingly purchase illegally refilled gas cylinders, which could have deadly consequences. These cylinders, filled outside regulated safety standards, pose serious dangers, which could include leaks, structural weaknesses and even explosions.
Nomkhosi Makhathini, executive director and legal manager at Easigas, said: “If an unauthorised party/person fills the branded cylinder of a legitimate company instead of the owner of the branded cylinder or an approved distributor, it is considered to be illegally filled.
“Unlike legally filled cylinders, which are handled and filled by competent, authorised professionals, illegally refilled cylinders pose significant safety risks.”
To ensure safety, Makhathini urged consumers to check for signs of a properly filled cylinder.
Every legitimate cylinder should have a plastic seal with the gas supplier’s logo and a serial number. The last inspection date, found on the neck ring, should be within 15 years and the cylinder should not have visible damage, dents or rust.
Stay safe this winter by following these crucial gas-usage tips
Consumers can also check for leaks by applying soapy water around the valve — if bubbles form, the cylinder should not be used.
Makhathini said illegal LPG refilling also affected the economy and legitimate businesses. Many of these illegal operators used branded cylinders belonging to major wholesalers without authorisation. Since LPG companies distributed cylinders through a deposit-based system, they lose control over their maintenance cycle when these cylinders are misused.
Additionally, illegal refillers often evade taxes, further disrupting the industry.
Installing gas in your home
Kumaran Nadar, merchandise manager at Builders, said before you can enjoy the benefits of gas, your gas installation must comply with the SANS installation regulations guide, which you should:
Consumers who suspect illegal refilling should report it to the police or the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Let’s prick the gas balloon before it gets any bigger
Solar Butterfly takes off from Durban to continue global warming journey
Scramble to find alternative gas supplies
Gas shock for Joburg residents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos