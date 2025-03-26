South Africa

How to spot unsafe gas cylinders amid rising LPG demand

26 March 2025 - 15:50 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Unlike legally filled cylinders, which are handled and filled by competent, authorised professionals, illegally refilled cylinders pose significant safety risks, says Nomkhosi Makhathini, executive director and legal manager at Easigas.
Unlike legally filled cylinders, which are handled and filled by competent, authorised professionals, illegally refilled cylinders pose significant safety risks, says Nomkhosi Makhathini, executive director and legal manager at Easigas.
Image: Easigas

With electricity prices due to rise by 12.7% on April 1, many South Africans are turning to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a cheaper energy source.

However, in an attempt to cut costs, some consumers may unknowingly purchase illegally refilled gas cylinders, which could have deadly consequences. These cylinders, filled outside regulated safety standards, pose serious dangers, which could include leaks, structural weaknesses and even explosions.

Nomkhosi Makhathini, executive director and legal manager at Easigas, said: “If an unauthorised party/person fills the branded cylinder of a legitimate company instead of the owner of the branded cylinder or an approved distributor, it is considered to be illegally filled.

“Unlike legally filled cylinders, which are handled and filled by competent, authorised professionals, illegally refilled cylinders pose significant safety risks.”

To ensure safety, Makhathini urged consumers to check for signs of a properly filled cylinder.

Every legitimate cylinder should have a plastic seal with the gas supplier’s logo and a serial number. The last inspection date, found on the neck ring, should be within 15 years and the cylinder should not have visible damage, dents or rust.

Stay safe this winter by following these crucial gas-usage tips

Load-shedding might be absent for now, but here’s how to stay warm during the colder months using an energy source other than electricity
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Consumers can also check for leaks by applying soapy water around the valve — if bubbles form, the cylinder should not be used.

Makhathini said illegal LPG refilling also affected the economy and legitimate businesses. Many of these illegal operators used branded cylinders belonging to major wholesalers without authorisation. Since LPG companies distributed cylinders through a deposit-based system, they lose control over their maintenance cycle when these cylinders are misused.

Additionally, illegal refillers often evade taxes, further disrupting the industry.

Installing gas in your home

Kumaran Nadar, merchandise manager at Builders, said before you can enjoy the benefits of gas, your gas installation must comply with the SANS installation regulations guide, which you should:

  • never install gas bottles less than 1m away from doors, windows, air vents and ducting;
  • ensure all gas copper pipes going through a wall are sleeved to provide an additional layer of protection; and
  • ensure your gas installation has a certificate of conformity for gas appliances (such as gas braais, stoves and ovens, as well as gas-heated water systems).

Consumers who suspect illegal refilling should report it to the police or the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Let’s prick the gas balloon before it gets any bigger

Why gas-based electricity is not viable for South Africa, according to Vuslat Bayoglu.
Business Times
1 week ago

Solar Butterfly takes off from Durban to continue global warming journey

The Solar Butterfly, the world’s largest solar-powered vehicle which started its journey in 2022 to raise awareness about global warming, left South ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Scramble to find alternative gas supplies

Sasol warns its resources from Mozambique are nearing depletion
Business Times
1 year ago

Gas shock for Joburg residents

Residents in the central eastern suburbs of Johannesburg and some businesses in the inner city are up in arms over Egoli Gas’s decision to stop ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. Durban crèche shuts after toddler's fall which led to brain injury South Africa
  3. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World
  4. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  5. Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

US firm Firefly scores its first moon landing with Blue Ghost spacecraft | ...
Sudan's RSF restricts aid amid famine, relief workers say | Reuters