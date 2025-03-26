South Africa

Kelly told me 'Joshlin isn't in Saldanha Bay any more': investigating officer

26 March 2025 - 16:08 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joshlin Smith's mother Raquel, known as 'Kelly'. File photo.
Joshlin Smith's mother Raquel, known as 'Kelly'. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

“Joshlin is not in Saldanha Bay any more and I must go on with my life because I have two other children.”

The investigating officer in the Joshlin Smith trafficking and kidnapping trial told the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday this is what he was told by Joshlin's mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith last year. 

Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn are charged with the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin, 6, who went missing on February 19 last year.

After the cross-examination of key state witness Lourentia Lombaard, prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel asked the court on Wednesday if evidence could be heard from the investigating officer in the case. 

Judge Nathan Erasmus allowed the officer to be called to the stand and said this would be a “trial within a trial” to determine if his evidence would be admissible. 

Capt Wesley Lombard has been in the SAPS for 22 years and works in the anti-crime kidnapping team under the Western Cape provincial organised crime unit.

'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer

Raquel "Kelly" Smith’s legal representative on Wednesday challenged her neighbour's testimony that she had "sold" her daughter Joshlin to a sangoma ...
News
2 hours ago

Lombard told the court that on February 25 last year he had an interview with Joshlin’s mother and Smith said something that shocked him. 

“Joshlin is not in Saldanha any more and she must go on with her life because she’s got two other children,” Lombard said Smith told him. 

He questioned Smith about this statement but she could not give an answer nor explain how she knew this information, simply saying “my child is gone”.

Her demeanour changed from calm to edgy, worked up and aggressive when Lombard probed her. He said she mentioned this information again later during the interview.

Lombard said he asked Smith: “How can a mother forget about her child in a few days and how can a mother talk like that? You say you are so heartbroken about your child, but you show no emotions. There are people outside who are giving up their time and resources to look for your child, but you are not showing any interest.”

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | Cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard continues in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case

The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on ...
News
7 hours ago

State witness in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case faces grilling

Key state witness Lourentia Lombaard told the court she did not assist in the search for missing Joshlin Smith, not because she knew the plan but ...
News
19 hours ago

Key state witness denies boyfriend left town over claims he had a hand in disappearance of Joshlin

The state's main witness on Monday said she was distressed by rumours claiming that her boyfriend had allegedly played a role in the disappearance of ...
News
2 days ago

State's case shows cracks as key witness admits to 'lying' in Joshlin trial

The credibility of the state’s key witness in the Joshlin Smith human trafficking and kidnapping trial was on the line on Thursday as the defence ...
News
6 days ago

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. Durban crèche shuts after toddler's fall which led to brain injury South Africa
  3. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World
  4. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  5. Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

US firm Firefly scores its first moon landing with Blue Ghost spacecraft | ...
Sudan's RSF restricts aid amid famine, relief workers say | Reuters