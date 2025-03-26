South Africa

Senior staffer allegedly forced KZN teachers to wear MK Party regalia

'Wear it or you're fired': school infrastructure used for political activities

26 March 2025 - 19:27 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
A KZN teacher is accused of forcing staff members at a primary school to wear MK party regalia - or be fired. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jittawit

A senior staff member at Shakaskraal primary school in KwaZulu-Natal is in hot water after he allegedly intimidated teachers, ordering them to wear MK Party regalia at school or face termination.

The staff member is now being investigated by the department of education.

KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has commissioned an investigation after allegations that the staff member was intimidating teachers.

“MEC Hlomuka has instructed the department to investigate incidents of coercion and intimidation of educators by a senior staff member at Shakaskraal Primary School,” said provincial education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Mahlambi said it is alleged that the senior staffer is using the school infrastructure as a base for his political activities.

“He is also said to have instructed teachers and learners to wear political party regalia or face termination. This is alleged to happen on school premises when teachers and learners are meant to be in class,” said Mahlambi.

Mahlambi said should these allegations be true, this would constitute unethical and unprofessional behaviour and was a dismissible offence.

He said the MEC has received and noted the grievance and he asked that the department be given space to fully investigate these allegations. Mahlambi said Hlomuka will visit the school on Friday as part of his responsibility to ensure that teaching and learning continue free from undue political interference.

Recently a video went viral in which MK Party members were seen at the school singing struggle songs.

Some of the pupils were also seen singing together with MK Party members. Political activities at schools are prohibited by law.

Thanks, but no thanks: ActionSA closes door on budget talks with ANC

After a meeting where the ANC attempted to woo ActionSA to join its quest for the budget to be passed after an impasse in the GNU, the Herman ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma-Sambudla arrives at court for pretrial conference on unrest charges

MK Party supporters gathered at the Durban high court on Thursday ahead of a pretrial conference on unrest charges faced by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Politics
6 days ago

Remove DA from GNU and we'll talk: EFF to ANC in budget talks

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party’s delegation met EFF and MK Party on Wednesday, while a meeting with ActionSA took place on Friday
News
3 days ago
