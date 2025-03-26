South Africa

Two men in dock but police still need to link them to Marry Me murders

50-year-old suspect claims police assaulted him

26 March 2025 - 14:50
The scene where six people were fatally shot and burnt in Soshanguve's Marry Me informal settlement.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Investigations are ongoing on whether the two suspects arrested after the violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, are linked to the attack and murders.

The attack, which stemmed from an alleged altercation between community patrollers and a group of individuals on Saturday, initially left four people fatally shot and partially burnt.

The two suspects, aged 27 and 50, appeared separately in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Wednesday after their arrest on Monday.

With proceedings held in camera, the suspects cannot be named as per a court order.

Through his legal aid attorney Thulani Kekana, the 50-year-old suspect claimed police assaulted him, leaving a visible wound.

“Upon arrest of the accused he was tied with cable ties from which he sustained injuries. He was assaulted by the police officer on his ribs and he is feeling pain,” he said.

EDITORIAL | Soshanguve massacre: crime spirals as patrollers pay with their lives

There is a need for a fundamental restructuring of the law enforcement sector, empowerment of community safety groups and a culture of monitoring and ...
12 hours ago

The suspect is charged on two counts, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed live ammunition.

Kekana asked that his client be given medical attention.

The 50-year-old expressed his intention to apply for bail.

Appearing separately, the 27-year-old Zimbabwean suspect, also represented by Kekana, provisionally abandoned his bail application.

He is facing three counts, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed live ammunition and being illegally in the country.

Kekana confirmed to the court that both his clients had no previous convictions or pending cases.

The state prosecutor Tumelo Letaoana asked the court to postpone the matters to April 1 for bail information in respect of the 50-year-old.

Police will respond 'decisively' to criminals engaging in gun battles with law enforcement: Masemola

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has defended police officers who respond “decisively” during shoot-outs with criminals.
3 hours ago

This is also for the state to conduct an identity parade and to ascertain if they can add more charges.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the two accused are not yet linked to the killings, but if investigations link them to the offences, then those charges will be added.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said police followed up on information and traced the first suspect to Soshanguve Extension 20.

Singo said upon arrival, police recovered one firearm, a 9mm Girsan, with ammunition and serial numbers filed off.

“The police proceeded to the second address in Soshanguve Extension 6 where the second suspect was arrested. During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm CZ with ammunition and its serial number also filed off,” Singo said.

He said the firearms are being subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain whether they had been involved in other serious crimes in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

