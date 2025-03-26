South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard continues in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case

26 March 2025 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Wednesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

Lombaard told the court on Tuesday she did not assist in the search for missing Joshlin, not because she knew the plan, but because Smith’s mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith did not pay her her share of the R20,000. 

State witness in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case faces grilling

Key state witness Lourentia Lombaard told the court she did not assist in the search for missing Joshlin Smith, not because she knew the plan but ...
News
13 hours ago

Key state witness denies boyfriend left town over claims he had a hand in disappearance of Joshlin

The state's main witness on Monday said she was distressed by rumours claiming that her boyfriend had allegedly played a role in the disappearance of ...
News
1 day ago

State's case shows cracks as key witness admits to 'lying' in Joshlin trial

The credibility of the state’s key witness in the Joshlin Smith human trafficking and kidnapping trial was on the line on Thursday as the defence ...
News
5 days ago
