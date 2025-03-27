Construction mafias are delaying infrastructure projects: Salga

“Construction mafia undermines our construction projects and our ability to complete infrastructure projects. This results in challenges in infrastructure grant expenditure, where we lose money but not because we don't want to spend it or can't spend it, but because of criminal elements in the construction sector,” he told delegates at the Water and Sanitation Indaba in Midrand on Thursday.
Pakati said theft and vandalism were “organised crime targeting municipalities”.
“We need to resolve this, as fighting organised crime is not a competence of municipalities. A one-size-fits-all solution does not work,” he said.
“Some changes will be limited and other changes will take time [to resolve]. We must, therefore, have reasonable expectations. We all have a role to play in creating an enabling environment for municipal success and sustainability.”
Pakati said most municipalities have indicated that they cannot afford another water board tariff increase far above inflation of 4.5%. “The proposed government increase by the water board is 12.5% and this is simply not affordable for municipalities,” he said.
Deputy minister of water and sanitation David Mahlobo said water scarcity would increase due to climate change.
“Many of our communities and citizens in other sectors are subjected to widespread water and sanitation delivery failures and a lack of responsiveness. Therefore the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has correctly identified that our immediate crisis and priority is ensuring water security and water and sanitation reliability and supply for the benefit of all,” he said.
“We now know that water availability is becoming less predictable due to climate change. We need agility through climate change mitigation measures.”
Mahlobo said stakeholders should work together and hold one another accountable.
