Family of slain KwaZulu-Natal woman calls for justice as trial continues

The family of a slain KwaZulu-Natal woman who was kidnapped on Christmas eve says they are willing to wait for the court processes to unfold.
This comes after Mfanafuthi Kunene, 37, the manager of a call centre where 21-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo worked, made another brief appearance at the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.
“We are willing to wait for the authorities to gather as much evidence as they could possibly get before the trial gets under way. We hope we can hear all the evidence. We would have to wait and see what would be the appropriate sentence,” said Mthi Mjilo, family spokesperson.
Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender asked the court to postpone the matter as there were still outstanding investigations.
A spectacled Kunene stood emotionless in the dock.
Mjilo’s body was found in the back yard of Kunene’s home after she went missing on Christmas eve.
She was last seen leaving a restaurant in uMhlanga.
Kunene previously abandoned his bail application as her family members and government officials observed court proceedings.
Govender said they were still awaiting a decision from the director of public prosecutions on how the prosecution will follow. He said the matter was likely to be transferred to the high court division.
“We are still waiting for the DNA samples, crime scene photo album, chain evidence and outstanding postmortem reports,” said Govender.
Mjilo said the family was grieving the loss of the young graduate. “ I cannot go into much detail but what I can tell you is things are very tough for us. It’s never a good thing to lose someone that you loved so much and more especially looking at how she was killed,” said Mjilo.
She said the family was standing together through the tragic loss.
Kunene and Ayabonga were last seen at a popular franchise restaurant in Umhlanga in the early hours of Christmas Day.
A case of kidnapping was opened when she did not return home.
“Thorough police investigation uncovered the identity of the man who was seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman. During the investigations it was discovered the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home in the Amaotana area in Inanda. The two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her and buried her body in his yard,” said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
The court case attracted gender activists and political parties who picketed outside the courtroom.
The IFP’s member of the political oversight committee, Molly Mngadi, said they were determined to see justice prevail.
“As long as justice is served in the end I would be a happy person. Moreover, I am happy because it seems the prosecution wants to do a thorough job with its investigation into the matter,” said Mngadi.
Mngadi said while sitting in court she had observed how some of Mjila’s family and friends who wore T-shirts bearing her picture were still trying to come to terms with the loss.
“They are just like me and are determined to see the truth. What we are happy with is that Kunene is still locked up,” said Mngadi.
She was also dismayed by Kunene's demeanour in court.
“To me, he seemed like someone who lacked remorse,” said Mngadi.
The matter has been adjourned to May 16.
