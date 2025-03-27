South Africa

Operations at Grobler's Bridge and Stockpoort ports of entry resume after floods

27 March 2025 - 11:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Border management operations at Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Grobler's Bridge and Pontdrift were temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Border management operations at Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Grobler's Bridge and Pontdrift were temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Image: Supplied: BMA

Operations have resumed at the Grobler's Bridge and Stockpoort ports of entry after being temporarily suspended due to flooding.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed on Thursday water levels at Grobler's Bridge have receded and the ground has dried enough to safely accommodate the weight of cargo trucks passing through the port.

“The port management committee (PMC) has conducted a thorough inspection of key operational areas and is satisfied with the conditions. As a result, Grobler's Bridge port of entry will officially resume operations today from 2pm. Meanwhile, operations at Stockpoort port of entry have already resumed,” Masiapato said.

Operations were halted earlier this month at five border posts and staff evacuated as a precaution due to severe flooding.

Masiapato said operations at the Bray port of entry remain suspended due to persistent rains which have caused the Molopo River to overflow. 

According to an assessment by the port management committee, operations at Bray are expected to resume at the weekend, subject to further evaluations.

“The BMA, in collaboration with the SA Revenue Service (Sars), thanks all stakeholders for their patience and co-operation. The safety of travellers and efficient border operations remain our priority and we will continue to monitor the weather patterns closely,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Five ports of entry temporarily suspended due to flooding

Insurer claims data shows some regions are more susceptible to flooding and require suitable urban planning and infrastructure to mitigate flood ...
News
3 weeks ago

KISH CHETTY | Rising sea levels threaten coastal and terrestrial biodiversity, will uproot communities

Without decisive action to curb emissions, implement adaptive strategies and mobilise sustainable finance, the economic and humanitarian crises will ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Toxic storm brewing in Soweto’s Snake Park

Residents living beside an old mine dump face health problems as more floods and heatwaves worsen the dangers of mining pollution
News
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. University researchers uncover toxic legacy in Klip River South Africa
  3. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  4. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World
  5. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Jason Statham tackles kidnappers and David Blaine tells you not to ...
How BitProp is turning township land into wealth