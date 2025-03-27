South Africa

South Africans forced to work in 'fraud factory' due home from Asia

27 March 2025 - 13:17 By TimesLIVE
Victims of scam centres who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory and human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The government has confirmed 23 South Africans who fell victim to human trafficking in Myanmar will arrive home on Thursday.

International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the South African embassy in Thailand, with the support of other departments and agencies, managed the complex process of securing their repatriation.

Almost 7,000 people of various nationalities were saved from being slave labourers at a so-called fraud factory in the South East Asian country. They responded to job offers which turned out to be fake and were made to work as online scammers, defrauding people around the world.

Other Africans who were locked up in the workhouse compounds are from Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Tunisia and Algeria.

Citizens from China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, Pakistan, Taiwan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Laos, Czech Republic and Romania were also rescued.

