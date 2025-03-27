The government has confirmed 23 South Africans who fell victim to human trafficking in Myanmar will arrive home on Thursday.
International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the South African embassy in Thailand, with the support of other departments and agencies, managed the complex process of securing their repatriation.
Almost 7,000 people of various nationalities were saved from being slave labourers at a so-called fraud factory in the South East Asian country. They responded to job offers which turned out to be fake and were made to work as online scammers, defrauding people around the world.
Other Africans who were locked up in the workhouse compounds are from Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Tunisia and Algeria.
Citizens from China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, Pakistan, Taiwan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Laos, Czech Republic and Romania were also rescued.
TimesLIVE
South Africans forced to work in 'fraud factory' due home from Asia
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
TimesLIVE
