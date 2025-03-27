The United National Transport Union (UNTU) said on Thursday it has rejected a final wage offer tabled by Transnet, which was signed by a smaller union.
Transnet on Thursday announced a three-year pay agreement with the SA Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU) to replace the current wage deal which expires on March 31. SATAWU confirmed the agreement in a separate statement.
Under the deal agreed with SATAWU, Transnet will implement 6% wage increases in the first two years of the new agreement and a 5.5% raise in the third year.
UNTU, which represents more than half the workforce at Transnet, declared a deadlock in the wage talks, saying it wants a 10% increase across the board and a single-year agreement, among other demands.
“UNTU is fully prepared to take to the streets and mobilise our 25,000-plus members to secure a liveable, just and fair agreement,” it said in a statement.
Transnet said it remained “positive that this offer will be accepted by all employees”.
“Transnet considers the offer to be reasonable and fair given the current financial and operational challenges,” the firm said.
Transnet's major union rejects wage deal agreed by rival
