Cape Town teen arrested for alleged attack plot released into parents' care

28 March 2025 - 15:58
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A Cape Town teen who was arrested for allegedly planning attacks in the city has been released into the care of his parents after a brief court appearance on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A 16-year-old Cape Town teenager arrested for allegedly planning an attack on Cape Town International Airport and Mavericks Night Club was released into the care of his parents after a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the arrest was part of an operation led by a multidisciplinary team, which included the Hawks' crimes against the state unit and the Western Cape national intervention, bomb disposal and K9 units.

The teenager was arrested for contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (Pocdatara) and for malicious damage to property.

The investigation dates back to December 2023 when law enforcement officials executed a search-and-seizure operation at Melkbosstrand. This followed reports that the minor had been radicalised and was allegedly planning an attack on two prominent Cape Town locations. 

“This operation was launched after receiving credible information that the minor child was allegedly planning to attack the Cape Town International Airport and Mavericks Night Club after being radicalised and recruited by a terrorist organisation,” said Vukubi.

During the search, authorities did not find any explosive devices or materials linked to explosives.

“While no explosives or traces of explosives were found, several electronic devices were seized for analysis. These items are being examined to help further understand the extent of the suspect's activities,” said Vukubi.

The investigation revealed the teenager had been involved in social media chat groups that promoted extremist ideologies.

“It was also revealed that the minor allegedly recruited another individual to assist him in his plans. Moreover, in November 2023, he destroyed the statue of Mary at the Melkbosstrand Catholic Church by beheading it and spray-painting it with unfamiliar slogans,” said Vukubi.

The matter was referred to the director of public prosecutions in Cape Town, which subsequently sent the enquiry to the national director of public prosecutions for the issuance of a Pocdatara certificate, which was granted on March 6.

After his appearance at the Atlantis magistrate's court (children's court) on Thursday, the suspect was released into the care of his parents. The case was postponed until Friday to allow him time to obtain legal representation.

