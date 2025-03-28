South Africa

EC education department deregisters school over handling of rape case

28 March 2025 - 16:58
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade at the School Safety Summit at the NMU Missionvale campus in Gqeberha.
Image: Werner Hills

The Eastern Cape education department has deregistered an independent school in the Alfred Nzo West education district due to the school's handling of a rape case involving a 7-year-old pupil.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said the decision was made after the school's principal failed to co-operate with the police investigation, sparking concerns about the safety of pupils at the school.

"[The principal] decided not to go for DNA testing. On top of that, he asked his private lawyers to represent him on an issue he can't explain.

“If you are not guilty, why not do a DNA test which will absolve you? Now you are being defensive without even being subjected,” said Gade.

The incident occurred in October and the matter is yet to be resolved.

Earlier this week the pupil's mother revealed on Facebook that the principal had sent a transfer letter and report card of her child without their request.

“The parent has not formally requested a transfer letter but in light of the events, the school would like to offer the parent the transfer letter,” the principal stated.

Gade said the department's primary concern was the safety and wellbeing of pupils.



“My concern is not only about the child who has been raped but rather with protecting all children in the school. If tomorrow another child is raped, what do I say?”

The deregistration process will start immediately with the department giving the school 24 hours to respond.

“Because I am the one who issues licences, I decided to take back the licence and government funding and leave it at that,” said Gade.

“They'll continue going to court and if they want to go to court they'll find me already there. I have given them 24 hours to respond on the matter,” he said. 

The department said it will work to place pupils from the school in other schools in the area.

TimesLIVE

