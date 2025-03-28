South Africa

Ex-SABC exec Sully Motsweni in court for 'abusing work trips with family'

28 March 2025 - 08:58
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former SABC group executive for sports, Sully Motsweni, appeared in court on Thursday.
Former SABC group executive for sports, Sully Motsweni, appeared in court on Thursday.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Sully Motsweni, a former SABC sports executive accused of fraud for allegedly deceiving the corporation to pay for her three sons to stay in a Cape Town hotel during a work trip, said it was never her intention to make the broadcaster foot the bill. 

Motsweni, who appeared at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, is accused of making the SABC suffer a R24,000 loss for her 2017 trip to the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town.

The state alleges her two sons from Johannesburg, under the guise they were athletes, were put in the same hotel in which she stayed, and her third son, a student in Cape Town, joined them and was booked an extra room at the cost of the SABC.

The corporation sponsored the marathon and had paid for all of Motsweni’s travelling costs.

She has been charged with 11 counts of fraud, which included other trips to SABC-sponsored events between 2014 and 2017, when she allegedly took friends and family members, and allegedly made the broadcaster cover the costs.

Motsweni took the stand for the first time on Thursday since her arrest in 2017.

“I know it is company policy that when you travel with a member [from] outside the SABC, you had to pay from your salary or credit card. This was not a family trip, and my family would not have benefited financially from this,” she said.

The state claims Motsweni made a misrepresentation and knew her sons were not athletes and were not going to participate in the marathon, “and that the said persons were not and would not add value to the SABC brand”.

I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on racist remarks and disrupting flight

“I would like to apologise to the coloured community. That's not who I am, I wasn't raised that way. I don't believe in what I said. I sincerely ...
News
1 week ago

Motsweni told the court, regarding the Cape Town trip, that former SABC CFO Thabile Sylvia Dlamini told her the envelope containing her receipts for the trip went missing as she was compiling the 2016/17 financial year reports. 

“The CFO asked me if I had copies of the [Cape Town] receipts because the envelope I produced went missing from her office. I told her that since I was suspended, I did not have access to my work emails,” Motsweni said. 

“She said they would have to take R18,000 or R24,000 from my salary in three monthly instalments, or take it from my credit card. I waited for them to deduct the money, but that did not happen. Instead, I was charged.”

Motsweni said her assistant let the travel agency know her son, who was studying at the University of Cape Town, would be occupying the room originally booked for a colleague she was meant to travel with, but who couldn’t make it. 

She said it was never her intention to use SABC money for her son, but he wanted to visit them and, whether the room was occupied or not, the hotel would have charged the SABC. Therefore, she decided her son should join them. 

“This was not a family trip and my family would not have benefited financially from it,” she said. 

The state is expected to cross-examine Motsweni on Friday.

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE:

Digital migration halted as court suspends March 31 analogue switch-off date

Harm to be suffered by switch-off not just temporary inconvenience, says judge
News
5 hours ago

State to oppose bail for five Sassa employees accused of fraud and theft

Five South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees arrested on Friday appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Operation Dudula national organiser to march to the SABC

The national organiser of Operation Dudula, Nico Dumakude, will march to the SABC on May 8.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I didn't get an invite': NW education MEC explains Italy trip and absence from SAHRC inquiry

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi says she didn't receive an invitation from the South African Human Rights Commission and that is why she ...
News
1 week ago

RICHARD FROST | R3bn in fraud: how toll payment changes can make a difference

Stick to tap-and-go or tag payments at tollgates to ensure your finances are protected, writes Richard Frost, head of technology and innovation at ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Kwinana expected in court on Tuesday to face fraud charge News
  2. TSAKANI MALULEKE | Government must heed critical insight from the AG’s office Opinion
  3. Zondo commission evidence leader calls for independent NPA Politics

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. EFF's Adriaan Snyman accuses Durban swimming coach of racism South Africa
  5. No action against KZN municipal staff with laptops linked to R35m theft Politics

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 28 March 2025
Six dead as submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt | Reuters