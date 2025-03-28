One company responsible for cleaning the toilets told Sowetan while it didn't get paid regularly by the municipality, it tried its best to make the toilets usable.
SowetanLIVE
Health hazard after smelly toilets not drained for months
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents of Vusumuzi informal settlement in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, have had to endure using unsanitary and hazardous chemical toilets that have not been drained for five months as the municipality allegedly battles to pay service providers.
Companies meant to drain the mobile public toilets said they have not been cleaning them regularly due to payment issues with the municipality.
The allegations came up ahead of the state of the city address by mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza yesterday. Xhakaza has a vote of no-confidence hanging over his head. His speech showed bold plans for a city battling to manage small projects such as cleaning public toilets and patching potholes.
Sowetan visited Vusumuzi earlier this week and found a community desperate for safe and hygienic bathrooms.
“The toilets are smelling and are a health hazard, specially for women and girls who catch infections. We don't want them. We need proper flushing toilets because these ones were meant to be a temporary measure. That is what we were told when they were introduced in 2016,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.
Dona Ramashala, another resident, said the smell and flies have become unbearable.
“They must change the contractors because they are not doing a proper job. Their chemicals are not strong enough to keep flies away. They also don't drain everything and sometimes do not drain them at all. They tell us the municipality has not paid them,” said Ramashala.
One company responsible for cleaning the toilets told Sowetan while it didn't get paid regularly by the municipality, it tried its best to make the toilets usable.
A cleaning company owner said the past few months have made running his business challenging because of limited cash flow, which sometimes forced him to take loans to keep the business afloat. He alleged that the municipality is seven months behind in payments.
“Sometimes I use overdrafts to cover the costs. The loans and interest on overdraft accounts are an unnecessary expense every month which can only be settled once they start paying outstanding invoices.
“Imagine the scenario where you invoice R4m a month but the VAT is R650,000 per month. With them seven months in arrears, we have paid R4.5m in VAT for work we haven’t been paid for.
“On February 28 we had to pay taxes on profits we haven’t been paid for. Operating costs for the tender are about R400,000 per week. Seven months of not being paid is R12m we have paid out of accounts, loans and overdraft. You add it all up and you get close to R20m we have had to fund to keep this contract alive,” said the company owner.
Xhakaza, however, told Sowetan yesterday service providers were not owed a cent. He said his municipality was looking at other alternatives to solve ablution problems.
“The programmes and contracts are ending. We have issued invites for new ones and we are also calling for alternative ablution technologies.
“We are up to date with all payments and have done some adjustment and made sure everyone is paid.”
SowetanLIVE
