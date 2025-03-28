Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla says the department is aware of reports of people impersonating police officers.
Joburg metro police investigating reports of alleged impostor cops
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla says the department is aware of reports of people impersonating police officers.
“It has been brought to our attention of recent reports circulating on social media regarding individuals posing as metro police officers, operating in an unmarked white Toyota Quantum and conducting unauthorised stops in the William Nicol Drive (Winnie Mandela Drive) and Beyers Naudé Drive areas,” said Fihla.
A social media post by a concerned user warned of suspicious activity, mentioning the group of four includes a woman and the impostors have been stopping motorists.
Fihla emphasised the metro police's commitment to ensuring public safety and urged residents to exercise caution.
“The department takes these allegations seriously. The safety of our residents is our priority and we are investigating these reports. We urge motorists to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols if they are confronted with a situation that raises suspicion.
“If you are stopped by individuals claiming to be metro police officers, request to see their official identification card. Take note of the vehicle's registration number, make and model. Also, try to remember any distinguishing features of the individuals.
“If you feel unsafe, do not stop in an isolated area. Indicate to the individuals you will proceed to the nearest police station to verify their credentials. If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the individuals stopping you, contact the metro police or the SAPS immediately,” Fihla advised.
This is not the first time the metro police have dealt with impersonation incidents. In a previous case last year, two suspects, aged 43 and 49, were arrested in Houghton after a two-week investigation by the SAPS national anti-kidnapping task team in collaboration with the metro police and a private security company.
National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also issued a warning about impersonating law enforcement officers.
“Impersonating a police officer is a serious crime and we urge communities to continue reporting any wrongdoing to help make their communities safe.”
“The metro police tactical response unit has been deployed in the area to monitor and act against suspicious activities,” said Fihla.
