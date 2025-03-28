South Africa

Limpopo police intensify search after vigilante murder of man accused of stealing from his grandfather

28 March 2025 - 11:53
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Suspects allegedly murdered a man in a vigilante attack in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered police in the Leboeng area in the Sekhukhune district to intensify their efforts in the search for suspects after the killing of a 30-year-old man in an alleged mob justice incident.

The victim was murdered on Monday at about 6pm in Ga-Nkoana village.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police responded to information about a mob justice attack in which a man was reportedly assaulted by community members after being accused of stealing cash from his grandfather.

“On arrival at the scene officers were told the victim had been severely assaulted by a mob. It is alleged that during the assault, the victim took the suspects to the location where the stolen money was hidden in nearby mountains,” said Ledwaba.

The victim, bleeding heavily from the attack, was transported to hospital under police escort.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

“A case of murder has been opened and investigations are under way to identify and apprehend those responsible,” said Ledwaba.



Earlier this week, Limpopo police launched a manhunt for suspects from Tshalovha village who allegedly attacked and burnt a man after he was caught attempting to rape an elderly woman.

TimesLIVE

