South Africa

LPC dismisses Samwu's billing complaint against Joburg law firm

Legal Practice Council finds 'absolutely no merit to the union’s complaint' that Ndou Attorneys failed to account for more than R18m paid to it over five years

28 March 2025 - 17:14
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A complaint by the SA Municipal Workers' Union against Ndou Attorneys has been dismissed by the Legal Practice Council.
A complaint by the SA Municipal Workers' Union against Ndou Attorneys has been dismissed by the Legal Practice Council.
Image: Cornel Van Heerden/Beeld/Gallo

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has dismissed a complaint against a Johannesburg law firm after the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) accused it of misconduct, alleging it had not fully accounted for more than R18m paid to it.

This week, the LPC found there was “absolutely no merit to the union’s complaint” and dismissed the complaint which was lodged in November.

Samwu lodged a billing complaint against Ndou Attorneys, which represented it for five years, and its chair Phumudzo Ndou, alleging among other things that the firm had failed to provide full documentation for about R18m in fees paid to it over the period.

Samwu deputy secretary Nkhetheni Muthavhi had laid the complaint with the LPC on behalf of the union, accusing Ndou Attorneys of refusing to “provide a close-out report on all they were handling as of the date of their withdrawal from the union’s panel”.

The LPC, however, found “it is difficult to understand” some of the complaints raised by Samwu, including the alleged failure by the law firm to account for payments made, fees and costs and refusing to withdraw as attorneys of record.

Phumudzo Ndou, chair of Ndou Attorneys.
Phumudzo Ndou, chair of Ndou Attorneys.
Image: Supplied

Muthavhi could not be reached for comment and had not responded to texts sent including via WhatsApp by the time of publication.

The LPC found it was not possible for an attorney to refuse to withdraw as the “client has the right to simply terminate the attorney’s mandate and from then on, as far as the client is concerned, the attorney would no longer be acting for the client”.

“[On] failure to account for R18.059,402.89 the union had paid from 2019—2024. The way to account to a client for any amount of money is for an attorney to render an invoice or invoices, statements of account or bills of costs. The bundle of documents contains a 17-page bill of costs prepared by the law firm which itemises the services rendered,” the LPC stated in its findings.

It also stated that the bill of costs from Ndou Attorneys to Samwu had included the time spent, fees charged and disbursements.

“Having considered the complainant’s [the union’s] complaint, the respondent’s [the law firm’s] reply, as well as all the supporting documents in the matter, we could not find any evidence of misconduct by the respondent.”

It found “there is absolutely no merit to the union’s complaint. Accordingly, the complainant’s complaint falls to be dismissed.”

Ndou told TimesLIVE his law firm “worked tirelessly from 2020 to 2024 to turn around Samwu, saving it from collapse and liquidation

“We are deeply saddened that the current leadership is determined to dismantle the legacy of the late general secretary, Koena Ramotlou. His dedication and sacrifices should be honoured, not undone.

“Unfortunately the complaint against us was nothing more than an attempt to smear our good name. It was baseless, built on falsehoods and a reflection of what Samwu has sadly become.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Samwu outrage at municipalities' failure to pay workers' salaries

The SA Municipal Workers' Union has condemned the alleged ongoing failure to pay workers' salaries in six municipalities in four provinces.
Politics
3 days ago

Government rejected BEE objections from big law firms, court papers reveal

Statistics from Legal Practice Council reveal legal sector is disproportionately white-owned
News
5 days ago

Lawyer paid R18m has not fully accounted for the money — Samwu

Union lodges billing complaint against Johannesburg law firm — but firm says the union is broke and in debt
News
3 months ago

Municipal workers lodge complaints about two-pot payment delays

‘It looks like the fund has eaten our money because they are taking forever to pay us,’ says Emfuleni municipality employee.
News
4 months ago

Lawyer accused of stealing money from deceased estate denied bail

A Western Cape lawyer has swapped his place in court for the dock after the Hawks swooped on him for allegations of theft and money laundering.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and ... News
  5. Jewellery theft from overhead locker on aeroplane: Ombud explains t's & c's of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Omoda & Jaecoo hybrid roadtrip
Thabo 'TBose' Mokwele launches a new era of visual conversations with Mzansi ...