The municipality has invested R600m towards the bulk infrastructure required to support Westown, he said.
“The socio-economic impact of this investment alone has been tremendous. To date, 1,200 people have been hired for construction of the bulk infrastructure and Westown Square. A total of 451 permanent employment positions were advertised to the public for Westown Square.
“Most beneficiaries of job creation come from Ntshongweni and neighbouring communities such as KwaNdengezi, Tshelimnyama, Dassenhoek, Cliffdale and Hammarsdale.”
He said the active participation of local stakeholders in the development has resulted in the empowerment of 27 companies to date. “Of these, 21 are 100% black-owned, two are 100% black women-owned, two are less than 50% black women-owned and two are owned by military veterans.”
Through the Westown Training Centre, established by the Westown Foundation and the Stefanutti Stocks Academy, hundreds of youth received training in the construction industry.
Xaba said Westown Square was expected to generate about R21m per annum in rates income.
CEO of Fundamentum Development Company, Carlos Correia, said the building of Westown was a vote of confidence in Durban and the province.
“With a primary catchment area stretching from Westville to Cato Ridge, Westown’s pull is attractive. Our location and ease of access, what we are offering, how it has been designed, and our broad demographic appeal are some of the benefits,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Mall will push development between Durban, Pietermaritzburg: eThekwini mayor
Image: Supplied
eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba says the new Westown Square Mall in Ntshongweni, west of Durban, will generate R15bn investment in the next 10 to 15 years.
Speaking during the official opening of the mall on Thursday, Xaba said more 15,000 construction jobs and 8,500 permanent jobs will be created.
The construction of the R1.3bn development, which began in 2021, is the first phase the 2,000ha integrated mixed-use urban development located on the N3 and Kassier Road interchange.
“The next phases will include, among others, the R2bn Balwin residential development, which was launched today, and the R600m Westown Private Hospital,” Xaba said.
He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to partnering with the private sector to unlock the economic potential of the eThekwini region.
“Once a green field with untapped potential, Shongweni has transformed into an economically thriving community offering endless opportunities for individuals and businesses. It has become a hub of innovation, attracting investment, driving economic growth and creating much-needed employment for the people of eThekwini.”
DA in eThekwini launches petition to stop 'wasteful' rebranding project
What makes the project more significant is that it is strategically located between the N3 and the M13 and will catalyse development between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, he said.
“We are building a Midrand equivalent in KwaZulu-Natal,”
He described eThekwini as a place of endless prospects for growth, saying Thursday's event highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector in implementing projects that will help develop and grow the economy.
“With the increase in business confidence in the city, I am confident we are going to witness many more similar projects in all our regions. This is going to be the first real smart city in KwaZulu-Natal as the developers will manage Westown through technology while ensuring environmental sustainability, which will, in turn, enhance the quality of life.”
The municipality has invested R600m towards the bulk infrastructure required to support Westown, he said.
“The socio-economic impact of this investment alone has been tremendous. To date, 1,200 people have been hired for construction of the bulk infrastructure and Westown Square. A total of 451 permanent employment positions were advertised to the public for Westown Square.
“Most beneficiaries of job creation come from Ntshongweni and neighbouring communities such as KwaNdengezi, Tshelimnyama, Dassenhoek, Cliffdale and Hammarsdale.”
He said the active participation of local stakeholders in the development has resulted in the empowerment of 27 companies to date. “Of these, 21 are 100% black-owned, two are 100% black women-owned, two are less than 50% black women-owned and two are owned by military veterans.”
Through the Westown Training Centre, established by the Westown Foundation and the Stefanutti Stocks Academy, hundreds of youth received training in the construction industry.
Xaba said Westown Square was expected to generate about R21m per annum in rates income.
CEO of Fundamentum Development Company, Carlos Correia, said the building of Westown was a vote of confidence in Durban and the province.
“With a primary catchment area stretching from Westville to Cato Ridge, Westown’s pull is attractive. Our location and ease of access, what we are offering, how it has been designed, and our broad demographic appeal are some of the benefits,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IFP marchers demand answers after four people die in shoot-out with cops
eThekwini approves R8m to replace Tongaat crematorium furnace
eThekwini's failure to enforce dumping bylaws partly responsible for flooded houses: Simelane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos