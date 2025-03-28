Courtesy of SABC
The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer
Joshlin kidnap trial adjourned as 'Kelly' complains of nausea
Joshlin's mother was 'edgy, aggressive' when questioned by police, trial hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos