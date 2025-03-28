South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

28 March 2025 - 09:23 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer

Raquel "Kelly" Smith’s legal representative on Wednesday challenged her neighbour's testimony that she had "sold" her daughter Joshlin to a sangoma ...
News
1 day ago

Joshlin kidnap trial adjourned as 'Kelly' complains of nausea

Court proceedings were abruptly adjourned on Thursday when Raquel "Kelly" Smith told her attorney she felt nauseous and needed to vomit.
News
22 hours ago

Joshlin's mother was 'edgy, aggressive' when questioned by police, trial hears

The Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday that the mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith's demeanour changed when a police officer ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. EFF's Adriaan Snyman accuses Durban swimming coach of racism South Africa
  5. No action against KZN municipal staff with laptops linked to R35m theft Politics

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 28 March 2025
Six dead as submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt | Reuters