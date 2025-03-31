27-year-old Zimbabwean arrested for Marry Me murders

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean national has been charged with murder after a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, on March 22 in which six people — five males and a female — were killed.
The man, who is in the country illegally, was positively identified during an identity parade.
The man was arrested last week Monday in an unrelated case where he was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition and being in the country illegally.
He appeared in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Monday facing multiple charges, including six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The attack, which stemmed from an alleged altercation between community patrollers and a group of individuals, initially left four people fatally shot and partially burnt, with two more victims succumbing later to their wounds.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the group of patrollers were sitting on the street when they were approached by five unknown men, one of whom was armed.
NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said the men allegedly opened fire, shooting one patroller and assaulting others with rocks and wooden poles before setting them on fire.
“Four patrollers died on the scene, while others were transported to the hospital,” she said.
Two more people died at the hospital.
The case has been postponed to Tuesday to be joined with the existing matter.
Meanwhile, a 50-year-old suspect appeared in court charged on two counts, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed live ammunition.
The 50-year-old expressed his intention to apply for bail.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
