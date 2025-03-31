Under pressure from the child's mother for progress in the investigation, the police wanted DNA samples from three people, including the principal. However, Bateman challenged the police to provide supporting evidence for him to be under suspicion.
AfriForum's private prosecutions unit dismisses claims it's protecting principal over school rape allegations
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
AfriForum's private prosecutions unit has dismissed allegations that it is protecting the principal of the Eastern Cape school where a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped.
This comes after he declined to undergo DNA testing.
The unit, which represents the educator, says he is not a suspect in the rape case and the request for a DNA sample is unjustified.
“He is not a suspect in the rape case involving a learner at the school, nor have the SAPS ever regarded him as a suspect that would justify their request for a buccal sample for DNA testing,” spokesperson Barry Bateman said.
“It is the unit’s understanding that he had no contact with the victim before the offence being committed nor is there any evidence that the offence took place on school grounds.”
The incident occurred in October and the matter remains unresolved. The Eastern Cape education department has deregistered the school, citing its alleged mishandling of the case.
#JusticeforCweCwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support grows nationwide
Under pressure from the child's mother for progress in the investigation, the police wanted DNA samples from three people, including the principal. However, Bateman challenged the police to provide supporting evidence for him to be under suspicion.
“To request a buccal sample from someone who is not a suspect, and without procedure as per the applicable legislation, is an abuse of process.
“The investigating officer’s informal request that [the principal] provide a buccal sample was made at the behest of the victim’s mother. Therefore, it is untrue that he has not co-operated with the police in their investigation.
“The unit told the police in correspondence this abuse of process puts [the principal] in an untenable position in which agreeing to the request for a sample raises the suspicion that he is a suspect and rejecting the request raises the same suspicion.”
Bateman said the case is “untenable” and the investigation into who the suspect is should not be complicated.
“The victim found herself in two familiar environments, namely the schooling environment and her family home environment. Irrespective of whom the victim identifies as the rapist, there has never been a suggestion that the rapist is an unknown stranger. Surely the victim has confirmed the identity of the rapist?”
The unit noted the victim’s mother is an employee of SAPS and “it is concerning that a complainant appears to be directing such a serious investigation which should be led by a police detective’s expert discretion and expertise”.
The unit has also expressed its commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society.
“AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit is disgusted by any crime committed against women and children and has steadfastly supported the police in their efforts to identify and prosecute offenders. This case is no different.”
