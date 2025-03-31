South Africa

Cops appeal for help to find teacher after rape of pupil

Man, 58, on the run after allegedly repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

31 March 2025 - 17:39
Police told Sowetan the suspect was called in for questioning as they were waiting for a warrant of arrest.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Limpopo police have appealed to the public to help them apprehend a 58-year-old teacher who allegedly repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was allegedly raped several times between November 2024 and March 7. 

Police told Sowetan the suspect was called in for questioning as they were waiting for a warrant of arrest.

“A case of rape has been registered for further investigation,” said Thakeng.

“The suspect drove off in his vehicle under the pretence that he was going to the police station [for questioning]. When he was contacted, he said he was in Hammaskraal [north of Pretoria] and the cellphone was then switched off.”

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has condemned the teacher's alleged behaviour.

“A teacher’s responsibility is to guide, protect and groom learners for the future,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya. “Learners should feel safe around their teachers as teachers become second parents to them. Our prayers and heartfelt support go to the victim’s family and the school community. I urge parents and school communities to join hands in safeguarding our children and by reporting behaviour that threatens learners’ safety.”

Anyone with information that can help police to trace the suspect should contact Lt-Col Martin Thema on 082-451-7155 or the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111, or drop a lead on the MySAPS app anonymously.

