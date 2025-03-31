A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as CweCwe, who was allegedly raped at Bergville College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained significant traction on social media.
Starting with 4,426 signatures on Thursday, the petition registered 673,564 signatures on Monday morning, illustrating the widespread outrage the case has sparked across the country.
The incident allegedly took place in October 2024 when CweCwe was waiting for transport to pick her up from the private school. The attack has since ignited national outrage, particularly after the victim’s mother gave a heartbreaking interview in which she revealed her anger at the school’s handling of the case.
Speaking on a podcast, the mother, a survivor of sexual violence herself, claimed the school failed to identify the perpetrator or assist in the investigation. She claimed that instead of offering support or pursuing justice, the school handed her a transfer letter despite no formal request for a transfer being made by the family.
The school, in the Alfred Nzo West education district, was deregistered by the Eastern Cape department of education. Education MEC Fundile Gade announced the decision on Friday, saying the principal’s lack of cooperation with law enforcement led to the deregistration. The school was given 24 hours to respond to the department’s actions.
#JusticeforCweCwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support grows nationwide
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite
A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as CweCwe, who was allegedly raped at Bergville College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained significant traction on social media.
Starting with 4,426 signatures on Thursday, the petition registered 673,564 signatures on Monday morning, illustrating the widespread outrage the case has sparked across the country.
The incident allegedly took place in October 2024 when CweCwe was waiting for transport to pick her up from the private school. The attack has since ignited national outrage, particularly after the victim’s mother gave a heartbreaking interview in which she revealed her anger at the school’s handling of the case.
Speaking on a podcast, the mother, a survivor of sexual violence herself, claimed the school failed to identify the perpetrator or assist in the investigation. She claimed that instead of offering support or pursuing justice, the school handed her a transfer letter despite no formal request for a transfer being made by the family.
The school, in the Alfred Nzo West education district, was deregistered by the Eastern Cape department of education. Education MEC Fundile Gade announced the decision on Friday, saying the principal’s lack of cooperation with law enforcement led to the deregistration. The school was given 24 hours to respond to the department’s actions.
EC education department deregisters school over handling of 'rape' case
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed she had been in contact with provincial officials for two days, demanding accountability from those responsible for the attack and its aftermath.
“This is a deeply distressing case. We must ensure the family gets the justice they deserve,” she said in a social media post.
In addition to the actions by the education department, police minister Senzo Mchunu has been briefed about the case to ensure the investigation is expedited. There is mounting pressure on law enforcement to act swiftly and deliver justice as public outrage continues to grow over the failure to address the alleged cover-up by the school.
The case has sparked widespread support, with celebrities, political parties and citizens coming together to demand justice for CweCwe. Hundreds of people have rallied behind the movement, with the hashtag #JusticeforCweCwe flooding social media platforms.
The EFF has taken an active role, writing to the chairperson of the portfolio committee for police to request a briefing on the status of the investigation at their next meeting scheduled for April 2.
“The EFF has written to the chairperson of the portfolio committee for police requesting that the department brief the committee on the status of the CweCwe rape case,” the party said on Twitter.
Tebogo Lerole’s Act Now Foundation joins forces with community to demand #JusticeforCweCwe
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has also announced its involvement in the movement, stating its Youth League, in collaboration with Justice for SA and the uMkhonto weSizwe Students’ Movement, will participate in a nationwide shutdown in support of #JusticeforCweCwe.
“We urge our members and supporters to join us as we march against this heinous crime,” the party said, calling for a united front against the injustice.
Support for CweCwe has also spread to grassroots movements, with local communities organising protests to demand justice.
The MK Women's League Gauteng detachment, supported by the national MK Women's League, organised a picket on Jules Street in Jeppe, Johannesburg, showing solidarity for the young victim.
A TikTok user shared a powerful video on her account of Braamfontein residents, mostly women, marching in support of CweCwe. The video shows members of the community taking to the streets, demanding justice for the young girl and raising their voices against the systemic failures that allowed such a crime to happen.
The outpouring of support continues to grow, with a #JusticeforCweCwe march scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Teenager jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions
Limpopo police condemn mob justice after man burnt to death for alleged attempted rape
Man found guilty of raping GBV activist Andisiwe Kawa 14 years ago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos