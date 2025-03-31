South Africa

KZN community concerned about human settlements' plans to rehome flood victims

31 March 2025 - 16:28 By LWAZI HLANGU
Devastating floods in April 2022 destroyed hundreds of homes in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving many families displaced.
Image: Umhlali K9 search and rescue

The Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association (Scara) says the proposed relocation of a community park to make way for houses for flood victims remains a sticking point in engagements with the KwaZulu-Natal human settlements department.

The department and community groups met in Shallcross, south-west of Durban, on Friday to discuss the proposed relocation of victims of April 2022 floods.

The association is one of the community bodies opposed to the housing development, which will see the construction of 85 houses on two sites.

Among their concerns was proper community engagement wasn't followed and community recreational facilities such as parks and open spaces were vital.

MEC Siboniso Duma said communities needed to move away from the response displayed by Scara.

“In KZN we need to eradicate, collectively, the ‘not in my backyard syndrome’. This attitude has no place in a democratic society built on a strong foundation of the Rainbow Nation and spirit of ubuntu,” he said.

Duma said the initial engagement with the concerned bodies which was led by head of department Max Mbili was “fruitful” and resulted in a number of agreements, including:

  •  eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba and Duma will convene a Shallcross service delivery imbizo to address community concerns not linked to the proposed development;
  • recreational space will be made available for residents;
  • the province/eThekwini are amenable to allocating 10% of the houses to Shallcross beneficiaries;
  • Shallcross locals will benefit through subcontracting and labour employment during the construction phase; and 
  • Mbili will ensure continuous liaison with Scara and other bodies.

However, Scara deputy chair Alan Govender told TimesLIVE there were not many significant breakthroughs from the meeting as it was only the first of what they hope will be many similar engagements.

“We deny any agreement has been reached. This was an initial engagement and while the department acknowledged the concerns raised, critical issues remain unresolved,” he said.

“No decision has been taken and it remains a work in progress.”

The proposed relocation of the community park to a former dumpsite raises serious health and safety concerns, particularly regarding methane emissions. The community rejects this as an alternative
Alan Govender, Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association deputy chair 

Residents raised concerns including significant service delivery challenges and infrastructure deficiencies which need to be addressed before proceeding with the development.

“The proposed relocation of the community park to a former dumpsite raises serious health and safety concerns, particularly regarding methane emissions. The community rejects this as an alternative,” Govender said.

“The park is an essential religious, cultural and recreational space used by Hindu, Christian and Muslim groups, as well as for broader interfaith activities. This space cannot simply be repurposed without community consent.”

The department had promised to address the issues they raised within three months, he said, adding they wanted a “rigorous” public consultation process before any decision is taken.

“We remain committed to engaging in good faith but stand firm that development must respect the rights, needs and safety of the existing community.”

Meanwhile, Duma said the department was making progress in its search for suitable land to build permanent houses for displaced flood victims.

He said 1,069 flood-affected families were housed in 10 rented facilities known as transitional emergency accommodation, including 41 families relocated from a temporary housing transit camp in Lamontville after floods in February.

The department had identified land in eThekwini for the permanent relocation of these families.

“Seven land parcels have now been rezoned for the building of permanent houses,” he said.

The department is also working with Amakhosi to find suitable land in areas under the jurisdiction of traditional leaders.

Duma said, through King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, they were working with traditional leaders to use land under the Ingonyama Trust Board.

“We have met Inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo of Amaqadi. He has identified land to be used to build houses for the flood victims. We are also planning meetings with Amakhosi in eThekwini as part of efforts to identify suitable land.”

They were expediting the provision of bulk infrastructure services such as water and electricity.

“We will also address challenges around climate change and to ensure communities do not build on river banks, next to wetlands and other areas deemed unsuitable for habitation.”

A state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal after the February floods which claimed 22 lives and caused about R3.1bn damage.

TimesLIVE

