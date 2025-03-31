South Africa

Limpopo family demands answers from education department after son takes own life

31 March 2025 - 16:57 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 pupil from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong near Polokwane, took his own life after allegedly enduring bullying by teachers. File photo.
Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 pupil from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong near Polokwane, took his own life after allegedly enduring bullying by teachers. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The family of a grade 12 pupil at Kgabo Secondary School in Mokgokong village, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, who took his own life in October last year have voiced their frustration and anger at the department of education’s response after his death. 

Joseph Maimela took his own life after alleged bullying by teachers. It is claimed that some teachers shared his progress report card with the entire school community.

‘Bully’ teachers still at school pending investigation after grade 12 pupil took his own life

Joseph Maimela, 21, was found hanging in a field in Mmotong Dikoting, Limpopo, last week.
5 months ago

In an interview with SABC News, his sister, Annah Maimela, accused the department of not giving them feedback regarding the internal probe into the alleged conduct of the teachers.

“Our biggest concern as a family is that the department has not provided us with any feedback or updates on what is happening regarding our pursuit of justice. We buried our child in October last year, yet they never came to talk to us or provide updates on any progress regarding accountability for those affected. We have sought legal counsel and have family representation, but the problem lies in the department’s lack of transparency, sending us from pillar to post,” she said. 

Limpopo education department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the investigation is in its final stages. 

“We can confirm that the investigation was conducted and concluded on this matter. The case is in its final stages at the head office,” Maringa told the TV channel.

“The parties concerned and people involved, who are also part of the findings, have yet to be served or informed in writing. What we can confirm is that disciplinary measures will follow very soon,” he said. 

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said suicide remains a global public health challenge, with South Africa no exception. 

He said health department data indicated about 7,426 children under the age of 18 were treated after attempts to take their own lives from April to December 2023. 

“This concerning data highlights the need for comprehensive and co-ordinated efforts to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide among young people.”

