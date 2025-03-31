Nedbank customers were left frustrated on Monday after the bank's online banking services went offline, preventing users from accessing critical banking functions.
Several customers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with many facing issues making payments or conducting financial transactions.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our team are working on having services restored,” Nedbank said in response to a series of tweets.
Lyle Jeacocks voiced his frustration on Facebook.
“Your system is down again! This is the sixth time this year your system is down and we are stranded with payments at shops now and cannot pay. What a bank, If you get bank of the year, it's something else then,” Jeacocks wrote.
Another customer, Reghardt Van Huyssteen, complained about the effect on his business.
“Absolutely pathetic and all you can say is sorry for the inconvenience. My staff don't understand why they can't get salaries because your system is offline. Corporate companies (like yourself) need a backhaul in case of scenarios like this,” said Van Huyssteen.
This is not the first time Nedbank has faced technical difficulties.
Last September the bank experienced an outage that lasted about three hours before services were fully restored. At that time, the cause of the disruption was not revealed.
Nedbank customers hit by online banking services outage
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Nedbank customers were left frustrated on Monday after the bank's online banking services went offline, preventing users from accessing critical banking functions.
Several customers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with many facing issues making payments or conducting financial transactions.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our team are working on having services restored,” Nedbank said in response to a series of tweets.
Lyle Jeacocks voiced his frustration on Facebook.
“Your system is down again! This is the sixth time this year your system is down and we are stranded with payments at shops now and cannot pay. What a bank, If you get bank of the year, it's something else then,” Jeacocks wrote.
Another customer, Reghardt Van Huyssteen, complained about the effect on his business.
“Absolutely pathetic and all you can say is sorry for the inconvenience. My staff don't understand why they can't get salaries because your system is offline. Corporate companies (like yourself) need a backhaul in case of scenarios like this,” said Van Huyssteen.
This is not the first time Nedbank has faced technical difficulties.
Last September the bank experienced an outage that lasted about three hours before services were fully restored. At that time, the cause of the disruption was not revealed.
While Nedbank customers continue to deal with the effects of this ongoing issue, the bank has also issued a fraud alert.
It warned customers about a rising wave of vishing scams targeting its clients. Fraudsters have been posing as bank employees or police officers to steal sensitive information.
“Fraudsters use vishing calls to scam customers out of their money,” Nedbank said.
The fraudsters typically attempt to convince victims to download malicious apps, transfer money to another account or reveal personal information such as usernames, passwords, card PINs, expiry dates, and security codes (CSC). The bank has advised customers to be vigilant and never follow these prompts.
Nedbank provided a list of dos and don’ts for customers to safeguard their banking information:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Sabric warns of AI-driven banking scams surge in South Africa
Standard Bank Connect to offer internet deals
Fihla’s pressing Absa to-do list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos