South Africa

POLL | What do you think is the most critical factor in ensuring the safety of children in schools?

31 March 2025 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An Eastern Cape private school has come under scrutiny after a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at school, sparking widespread outrage. Stock photo.
An Eastern Cape private school has come under scrutiny after a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at school, sparking widespread outrage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A recent incident at a private school in the Eastern Cape, where a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped, has sparked widespread outrage.

The incident, which occurred on October 14, has raised concerns about the safety and security of children in schools. The alleged perpetrator is still unknown and the school's handling of the matter has been criticised.

In an interview on the Hope Revolution Podcast, the mother of the victim said the school failed to investigate the matter and identify her child’s rapist, instead handing the family a transfer letter. This is despite the parents not having requested a transfer for the pupil.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

#JusticeforCweCwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support grows nationwide

A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as CweCwe, who was raped at Bergville College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained ...
News
6 hours ago

Tebogo Lerole’s Act Now Foundation joins forces with community to demand #JusticeforCweCwe

"Every act counts. Every life matters."
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

AfriForum's private prosecutions unit dismisses claims it's protecting principal over school rape allegations

AfriForum's private prosecutions unit has dismissed allegations that it is protecting the principal of the Eastern Cape school where a a ...
News
5 hours ago

EC education department deregisters school over handling of 'rape' case

The Eastern Cape education department has deregistered an independent school in the Alfred Nzo West education district due to the school's handling ...
News
3 days ago

Teenager jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions

A 17-year-old boy accused of raping three minors on several occasions since 2021 in Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape was sentenced to an effective ...
News
2 days ago

Limpopo police condemn mob justice after man burnt to death for alleged attempted rape

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the killing of a man in an alleged mob justice incident in Lwamondo, Tshalovha village.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog' South Africa
  2. Solve housing backlog with smarter human settlements, says new book News
  3. Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600, as junta lets in foreign rescuers World
  4. Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi South Africa
  5. German start-up's space rocket explodes after take-off from Norway Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters
Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS