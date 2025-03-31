POLL | What do you think is the most critical factor in ensuring the safety of children in schools?

A recent incident at a private school in the Eastern Cape, where a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped, has sparked widespread outrage.
The incident, which occurred on October 14, has raised concerns about the safety and security of children in schools. The alleged perpetrator is still unknown and the school's handling of the matter has been criticised.
In an interview on the Hope Revolution Podcast, the mother of the victim said the school failed to investigate the matter and identify her child’s rapist, instead handing the family a transfer letter. This is despite the parents not having requested a transfer for the pupil.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
