South Africa

IN PICS | Johannesburg youth march against GBV after rape of child

Protesters made their way to the Gauteng department of education

01 April 2025 - 20:37 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
Johannesburg youth took to the streets protesting against gender based violence after the alleged rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe who was raped in the Eastern Cape. They marched to the office of the Gauteng department of education.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng youth took to the streets of Johannesburg on Tuesday in a powerful protest against gender-based violence. Their march was fuelled by outrage over the rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe in the Eastern Cape, a tragic incident that highlights the ongoing crisis of violence against women and children. With posters held high and voices demanding justice, the protesters made their way to the Gauteng department of education, calling for urgent action to protect children and end the cycle of abuse.

