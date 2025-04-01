Gauteng youth took to the streets of Johannesburg on Tuesday in a powerful protest against gender-based violence.
Their march was fuelled by outrage over the alleged rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe in the Eastern Cape, a tragic incident that highlights the ongoing crisis of violence against women and children.
With posters held high and voices demanding justice, the protesters made their way to the Gauteng department of education, calling for urgent action to protect children and end the cycle of abuse.
IN PICS | Johannesburg youth march against GBV after alleged rape of child
Protesters made their way to the Gauteng department of education
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
