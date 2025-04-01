South Africa

IN PICS | Johannesburg youth march against GBV after alleged rape of child

Protesters made their way to the Gauteng department of education

01 April 2025 - 20:37 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
Johannesburg youth took to the streets protesting against gender based violence after the alleged rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe who was raped in the Eastern Cape. They marched to the office of the Gauteng department of education.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng youth took to the streets of Johannesburg on Tuesday in a powerful protest against gender-based violence.

Their march was fuelled by outrage over the alleged rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe in the Eastern Cape, a tragic incident that highlights the ongoing crisis of violence against women and children.

With posters held high and voices demanding justice, the protesters made their way to the Gauteng department of education, calling for urgent action to protect children and end the cycle of abuse.

MORE:

SAPS steps up investigation into alleged rape of 7-year-old girl in Matatiele

The SAPS is ramping up efforts to investigate the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Matatiele, with National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola ...
News
16 hours ago

Durban protesters add their voice to the call for #JusticeforCwecwe

About 300 protesters who gathered at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban added their voice to nationwide calls for #JusticeForCwecwe on Tuesday.
News
18 hours ago

IN PICS | #JusticeForCwecwe march starts across South Africa

A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped a school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained ...
News
20 hours ago

Gwarube calls for vetting of school staff against sex offenders register

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has called for the immediate vetting of people working with children against the National Register for Sex ...
Politics
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Must people trend online first before justice is served?

A petition that started on Thursday with 4,426 signatures had registered 673,564 signatures by Monday morning, illustrating the widespread outrage ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Tebogo Lerole’s Act Now Foundation joins forces with community to demand #JusticeForCwecwe

"Every act counts. Every life matters."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

#JusticeForCwecwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support grows nationwide

A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped at school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained ...
News
1 day ago
