South Africa

IN PICS | #JusticeForCwecwe march starts across South Africa

Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support grows nationwide

01 April 2025 - 13:12 By Sandile Ndlovu
The #JusticeForCwecwe march in Durban started at Gugu Dlamini Park and will end at Turro House, where a memorandum of grievances will be handed over.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped a school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained significant traction on social media.

The incident allegedly took place in October 2024 when Cwecwe was waiting for transport to pick her up from the private school. The attack has since ignited national outrage, particularly after the victim’s mother gave a heartbreaking interview in which she revealed her anger at the school’s handling of the case.

Speaking on a podcast, the mother — a survivor of sexual violence herself — claimed the school failed to identify the perpetrator or assist in the investigation. She claimed that instead of offering support or pursuing justice, the school handed her a transfer letter despite no formal request for a transfer being made by the family.

The Durban leg of the national #JusticeForCwecwe march started at Gugu Dlamini Park.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Many women are taking part in the Durban leg of the national march.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Participants hold signs calling for justice for the seven year old who was allegedly raped in the Eastern Cape.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Thousands of South Africans are calling for justice for a young rape victim.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

