South Africa

Land reform department launches Electronic Deeds Registration System

Practitioners will be able to lodge deeds directly from anywhere in the country

01 April 2025 - 18:49
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Electronic Deeds Registration System aims to ultimately replace the manual registration processes with digital streamlined systems that use technology to ensure improved security, reduce turnaround times and curb corruption. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/feverpitched

The department of land reform and rural development, through the office of the chief registrar of deeds, on Tuesday launched the Electronic Deeds Registration System (eDRS). 

The department said this was a significant advancement of South Africa’s land registration system as well as the provisioning of deeds registration information to clients and the public.

It said the Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Act of 2019 provides for the chief registrar of deeds to develop, establish and maintain the electronic deeds registration system by using information and communications technologies for the preparation, lodgement, registration, execution and storing of deeds and documents.

“eDRS aims to ultimately replace the manual registration processes with digital streamlined systems that use technology to ensure improved security, reduce turnaround times and curb corruption.

“Additionally, this platform will allow practitioners to lodge deeds directly from anywhere in the country to the designated office for registration of properties,” the department said.        

The online portal is accessible to the public for all information related to registered deeds and documents. The department said deeds registries’ registers and documents were now available to clients without the need to physically visit a deeds registry. 

The department said a dual registration process will be in place over the next five years, allowing for both manual and electronic lodgement and registration at the discretion of the conveyancer.

“Once registration is completed electronically, manual registration will no longer be permitted. The manual registration procedure will be phased out gradually and will ultimately be replaced by an electronic system.” 

The department said the system can be accessed, in a limited capacity, at https://eservices.gov.za/edrs 

TimesLIVE 

