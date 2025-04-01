The N12 west near Edenvale was closed off to traffic on Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
Motorists were urged to avoid travel in both directions on the N12 due to the accident.
The South African National Traffic Updates said while the N12 westbound remained closed completely, some lanes on the N12 eastbound were also closed for emergency services.
TimesLIVE
N12 near Edenvale closed due to multi-vehicle collision
Image: X/SA National Traffic Updates
TimesLIVE
