South Africa

N12 near Edenvale closed due to multi-vehicle collision

01 April 2025 - 21:46 By TimesLIVE
Some of the vehicles which were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the N12 westbound on Tuesday afternoon.
Some of the vehicles which were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the N12 westbound on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: X/SA National Traffic Updates

The N12 west near Edenvale was closed off to traffic on Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.

Motorists were urged to avoid travel in both directions on the N12 due to the accident.

The South African National Traffic Updates said while the N12 westbound remained closed completely, some lanes on the N12 eastbound were also closed for emergency services.

